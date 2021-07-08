Deals: Sony Xperia 1 III bundle $200 off, Bose Headphones 700 $237, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a pre-order bundle discount on the new Sony Xperia 1 III Smartphone, which includes a pair of free XM3 earbuds. Speaking of, we’re also seeing a notable discount on the Bose Headphones 700 at $237 alongside this TP-Link Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector at $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia 1 III sees pre-order bundle discount

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone went up for pre-order at the end of last week, and now, those looking to score the brand’s latest handset can lock in some added savings. Over at B&H, you’ll find the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III bundled with a pair of its popular XM3 ANC Earbuds for $1,298. Normally, you’d pay $1,498 for the entire package, but today’s offer saves you $200 and effectively scores the earbuds for free.

Sony’s Xperia 1 III arrives as the brand’s latest smartphone, delivering a series of professional features centered around an eye-catching 120Hz 4K display. Everything else about the handset screams flagship, too, as you’ll find Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths.

Bose Headphones 700 fall to $237

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 5% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $236.55. Originally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and is the second-best price to date in any condition. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11 levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max has you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag.

TP-Link Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector $22

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet Smart Power Strip for $22. Regularly going for $30, today’s 24% savings are some of the best we’ve tracked, lowering the price to just over $1 from the all-time low. Bringing wireless control to your home appliances, this three-outlet surge protector also offers support for Alexa and Assistant. There’s no hub required on this one, so you can try out some voice commands right out of the box. But if you prefer, you can also control all of the outlets, set timers and schedules, and more from the Kasa app. And on the side, you’ll find twin 2.4A USB-A ports for charging your personal devices as well.

