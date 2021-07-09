Deals: Microsoft Duo is finally affordable at $410, Anker Android gear from $11, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the folding Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone at $410. That’s alongside a series of Anker Android essentials from $11 and this PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth smartphone controller at $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today’s Microsoft Surface Duo discount finally makes foldable affordable

Daily Steals is currently offering the AT&T locked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $410. Originally launching with a $1,400 list price, it recently saw a permanent discount down to $1,000 before today’s offer arrived to deliver a new all-time low at $590 off. This is also $140 under our previous AT&T locked mention.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging and an 11MP camera. You can also get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google.

Anker discounts Android essentials from $11

Anker is now closing out the work week by kicking off its latest sale courtesy of Amazon, offering a variety of discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home upgrades and more. Our top pick is the PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W Charging Station for $39. Normally fetching $61, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, marks the first notable discount of the year, and is a new all-time low.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that upgrades your setup with a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. That’s alongside two USB-C ports with either 45W or 18W outputs for refueling everything from your Chromebook to smartphone.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller now $48

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for Android/Windows 10 for $48. Regularly $70, this is a 31% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the best we can find.

Designed for Android devices, PC, and cloud gaming, this is an Xbox-style gamepad with a handy (detachable) mobile device clip mounted on the top. Alongside the internal 3000mAh power bank for charging your devices while you’re playing or between sessions, it has injected rubber grips and a pair of custom mappable buttons along the back as well.

