Some Nest Hub screens turning purple after Fuchsia update; here’s how to fix

- Jul. 14th 2021 9:25 am PT

0

Since late May, Fuchsia has been rolling out to Google’s first-generation Assistant Smart Display. More Nest Hubs are receiving the Fuchsia OS update now, and some users are seeing their screens go purple, but there’s, fortunately, a quick fix.

Since Nest Hub updates occur overnight, more than a handful of users today are waking up to a purple-tinted screen across the entire user interface. It remains more than usable but is slightly jarring. This issue gained prominence over the past 24 hours, but at least one report dates back to last month. Not all Fuchsia users appear to be affected, and we didn’t encounter this problem during our own upgrade.

This issue is occurring following the update from the previous Cast firmware to Fuchsia, thus making the purple-ish color all the more appropriate.

Fortunately, there was no hardware damage of any kind during update, but rather a “Color correction” accessibility option (Tritanomaly) was inadvertently enabled. This setting is new to the Fuchsia OS update and not appearing on Cast-powered units. 

Nest Hub screen purple
Nest Hub screen purple

Google has confirmed to us that the issue is tied to Fuchsia and promised that a fix is coming. In the meantime, you can follow the steps below to resolve:

“We are aware of the issue impacting a small number of first generation Nest Hub devices and a fix will be rolling out in the next release. In the meantime, users can turn off color correction in the Google Home app settings.”

How to fix a purple Nest Hub screen

  1. Select your affected Nest Hub in the Google Home app

  2. Tap the settings gear icon in the top-right corner

  3. Enter the “Accessibility” menu under “Device features” 

  4. Open the “Color correction” and click “Off” 

Nest Hub screen purple

Others have found that resetting their device also works, but this is a rather extreme (and unnecessary) step. Besides this issue, the Fuchsia update on the Nest Hub has been relatively problem-free.

More about Nest Hub:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fuchsia

Fuchsia
Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub

About the Author