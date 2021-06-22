Google has shared official instructions on how to know if your Nest Hub has been updated to run on Fuchsia OS.

Last month, Google launched an update for the first-generation Nest Hub, switching it from Cast OS to Fuchsia, an operating system Google built from scratch that is pridefully “not Linux.” This marked the first major debut for Fuchsia OS, having to that point been something of a skunkworks project.

One of the most remarkable achievements of the Nest Hub getting updated to Fuchsia is that Google was able to do so in such a way that it was not noticeable to the average tech consumer. Instead, we were forced to find our own ways to check whether or not any particular Nest Hub has been updated to Fuchsia OS.

This afternoon, Google has updated an official support page with information about Fuchsia. More specifically, they’ve identified the best way to know whether or not your Nest Hub is on Fuchsia. Essentially, you’re encouraged to dig into the Nest Hub’s settings and find out whether or not the “Operating System Version” is listed.

What makes this addition interesting is that up to this point, Google has been relatively clandestine about this update, wanting it to be as invisible as possible. From our testing, the only differences were slight upgrades to the performance. With the change to the support page, they’re moving ever so slightly in the opposite direction, letting people discover for themselves that they’re using a brand new operating system.

More than anything else though, this new information on the support page is further evidence that no one — not even Google — can spell “Fuchsia.”

