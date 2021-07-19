Android is getting a homescreen widget for Chrome’s famous ‘Dino Run’ game

- Jul. 19th 2021 3:11 pm PT

0

Google’s next Android homescreen widget is a dedicated shortcut to Chrome’s Dino Run game, matching the iOS widget.

In the last few months, Google has been putting a new emphasis on Android homescreen widgets, no doubt in response to widgets being a hallmark feature of iOS 14. In fact, Google themselves offered some widgets on iOS that were not available on Android, and the Android apps have since been playing catch up.

In particular, we’ve been tracking the development of an Android widget to match the “quick actions” widget of Chrome for iOS, which features a search bar and a few select shortcuts. According to a series of newly posted code changes, Chrome is also gaining a dedicated “Dino Run” widget to match the one on iOS. As is normally the case, the work will initially be hidden behind a flag in chrome://flags.

Dino Widget

When enabled, the Dino widget will be available to add to the homescreen

#enable-dino-widget-android

Just like on iOS, Android’s Dino Run widget should just be a simple shortcut to the chrome://dino page, giving you easy access to Chrome’s classic offline game regardless of whether you’re actually offline. In fact, the Android widget should look near about identical to the iOS version, showing the beloved dinosaur in their usual desert habitat.

Chrome 90 iPhone Widget
Chrome widgets on iOS

One way Google could help the Dino Run widget stand out from its iOS counterpart is to introduce Material You’s adaptive colors, which Chrome has begun using on Android 12. So far, though, it appears that the widget should be using fairly standard colors depending on whether you’re in light mode or dark mode.

Everything about the new Dino Run Android widget seems to be ready in the code, and it should be appearing in Chrome Canary in the next few days, putting it on track to potentially launch side-by-side with the quick actions widget in September’s Chrome 94.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
widget

widget
Chrome 94 Dino Run

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review