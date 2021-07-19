Galaxy Watch 3 update starts rolling out with improved blood oxygen tracking, ‘voice guidance’

While Samsung is moving to Wear OS for its smartwatch needs, Tizen wearables aren’t calling it quits just yet. This week, a new update started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 3 with improvements to blood oxygen tracking and “voice guidance.”

Based on Tizen 5.5.0.2, Samsung is now rolling out what appears to be a fairly minor update for Galaxy Watch 3 models. So far, the update is only appearing for SM-R845F, the 45mm version of the watch that’s sold in India. The update carries build number R845FXXU1DUE4.

There are only two notable tweaks here, starting with improved “voice guidance” on the Galaxy Watch 3. This includes offering voice while a headset is connected your phone, but your watch is tracking exercise. It’s unclear if this works beyond Galaxy phones, though. Further, “voice guidance” will now provide updates on distance and heart rate when the Auto Lap feature is being used for runs/cycling.

Finally, Samsung is also improving blood oxygen measurements. There are no specifics included here, but it’s good to see at the SpO2 readings were often found to be incorrect when the watch launched.

Voice guidance provided via headset connected to mobile when exercising with a watch.

Voice guidance provided for traveled distance and HR data, when Auto Lap feature is enabled during Running/Cycling.

Improved Blood Oxygen measurement

Improved system stability and reliability

It’s unclear when this update will roll out beyond India.

