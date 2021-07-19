Google announces one-year extended repair program for Pixel 4 XL battery issues

- Jul. 19th 2021 1:14 pm PT

0

Google is alerting Pixel 4 XL owners that it’s running an extended repair program for the 2019 flagship phone. It’s specifically limited to four countries and applies only to “certain power-related issues.”

This one-year repair program covers Pixel 4 XL devices with the following issues:

  • Not able to turn on the phone
  • The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown
  • Charging with an adapter
  • Wireless charging
  • The phone’s battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

Besides needing to be impacted by those five power-related issues, this program only applies to phones purchased in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan.

The repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

In the US, those with issues can take their Pixel 4 XL to a physical uBreakiFix location or start the shipment process online. Google warns that it is not covering other issues, like cracked screens. 

Google sold out of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in August of 2020, a month before the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G were announced. It’s scheduled to receive updates until October 2022. Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, the larger variant has a 6.3-inch screen and 3,700 mAh battery.

Soli gestures with face unlock were signature features that Google stepped away from a year later. The 12.2 MP main sensor is paired with a 16MP telephoto.

More about Pixel 4 XL:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Pixel 4 XL

About the Author