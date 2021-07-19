Google announces one-year extended repair program for Pixel 4 XL battery issues

Google is alerting Pixel 4 XL owners that it’s running an extended repair program for the 2019 flagship phone. It’s specifically limited to four countries and applies only to “certain power-related issues.”

This one-year repair program covers Pixel 4 XL devices with the following issues:

Not able to turn on the phone

The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown

Charging with an adapter

Wireless charging

The phone’s battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use

Besides needing to be impacted by those five power-related issues, this program only applies to phones purchased in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan.

The repair program does not apply to Pixel 4 XLs bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the UK, where eligible devices will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

In the US, those with issues can take their Pixel 4 XL to a physical uBreakiFix location or start the shipment process online. Google warns that it is not covering other issues, like cracked screens.

Google sold out of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in August of 2020, a month before the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G were announced. It’s scheduled to receive updates until October 2022. Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, the larger variant has a 6.3-inch screen and 3,700 mAh battery.

Soli gestures with face unlock were signature features that Google stepped away from a year later. The 12.2 MP main sensor is paired with a 16MP telephoto.

