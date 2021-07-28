Google will require vaccinations for employees working in offices, delays campus return

Sundar Pichai kicked off yesterday’s Alphabet Q2 2021 earnings call by encouraging “everyone to get the vaccine when it’s available to you.” In an internal memo today, the Google CEO announced that vaccinations will be required for employees working at offices.

In recent weeks, Googlers have been able to start working on campuses again. This is currently voluntary and some sites even feature outdoor working spaces. In the coming weeks, those Google employees will have to provide proof of vaccination to work out of US offices. This policy will expand to other countries in the coming months with exceptions provided.

The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area. You’ll get guidance from your local leads about how this will affect you, and we’ll also share more details on an exceptions process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons.

Pichai shared that they’re seeing “very high vaccination rates for our Google community in areas where vaccines are widely available.” Meanwhile, this follows states, cities, and university systems in recent days issuing vaccine mandates (or testing alternatives). A requirement for those that work at the federal level is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Google has extended its “global voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18.” This is in response to a spike in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant. The company will continue monitoring developments before starting the “full return.”

This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it. We’ll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans. For those of you with special circumstances, we will soon be sharing expanded temporary work options that will allow you to apply to work from home through the end of 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: