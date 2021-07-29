Android Auto’s latest third-party navigation app is Gaia GPS, designed for ‘backcountry’ exploration

Android Auto is getting yet another third-party navigation app in Gaia GPS. What’s the appeal of this one? If you’re a fan of getting off of the beaten path, it might just come in handy.

Gaia GPS is a self-proclaimed backpacking app first, but it’s also known for its “backcountry” maps that help 4×4 owners plot out routes that are off the main route. Apparently, Gaia GPS is the first app of its kind to add support for Android Auto following Google’s expansion of third-party navigation apps on the platform.

A camping app with weather forecasts, public land data, and community-sourced camping beta, Gaia GPS helps you find a campsite anywhere. View dispersed camping areas on the Public Land overlay, and leave waypoints to create custom camping maps. Reference road maps and MVUMs to plot overland, 4×4, or off-roading routes.

In a video posted today, Gaia says that its Android Auto app lets you access offline maps on the dashboard display, with saved routes listed based on how close they are to your current location. This includes various types of maps, including satellite imagery, national parks, weather maps, and more. Landmarks, view points, trail boundaries, and other information useful to “backcountry” navigation are available through the app, and it even supports dark mode.

Gaia GPS for Android Auto is now available on the Play Store.

