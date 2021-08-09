Beats Studio Buds drop to $130, Motorola 2021 Android smartphones from $150, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Beats Studio Buds dropping to a new all-time low at $130. That’s on top of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone lineup discounts and the Bose Soundlink Color II speaker at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Studio Buds fall to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $130 in all three styles. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at the very first Amazon price cut to date, with today’s offer dropping the price for only the second time overall to mark a new all-time low.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. They’re also just as compelling for Android handsets as they are iOS. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save on all of Motorola’s new 2021 Android Smartphones

Amazon has now kicked off a sale on all of Motorola’s new 2021 Android Smartphones headlined by the Moto G Power 64GB for $195. Saving you $55 from the usual price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 below our previous mention.

Centered around a 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display, Moto G Power arrives with a Snapdragon 652 in order to deliver a capable Android experience at a budget-friendly price. Alongside up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at Android 10 support on top of a water-resistant design with a 48MP triple camera system around back to complete the package.

Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker drops to $99

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 in all colors. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the lowest price of 2021 across all of the different styles and the second-best discount since the holiday season of last year.

Living up to its name, the Bose SoundLink Color II arrives in several different styles for adding a pop of color into your listening experience. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water-resistance alongside eight-hour battery life for serenading you poolside through the rest of the summer. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback.

