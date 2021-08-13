Gboard now prominently highlights the most likely word suggestion

Besides the flashy Material You redesign on Android 12 and various tweaks to settings in recent weeks, Gboard has gained a small addition where the most likely word suggestion is now prominently highlighted.

As you type, Gboard offers suggestions at the top of the keyboard. Google has long placed the most likely word at the center of the strip and is now boldly highlighting it. That box is hued with Dynamic Color on Android 12 or the return key accent of the theme you’re using on older OSes.

This minor change visually draws users to the correct suggestion and helps highlight when Google is confident in a result. In some ways, it’s unnecessary as the middle option is already the one chosen if you keep typing and do not manually select from the other two choices.

These Gboard suggestion highlights have been rolling out for some time in beta, but recently became widely available in the stable channel on Android. It does not appear on iOS.

