Deals: NVIDIA Shield TV Stick sees rare price drop, Sony Google TV, Anker accessories, more

It is now time for all of Monday’s best deals, headlined by a rare offer on the Android TV NVIDIA Shield TV Stick. You’ll also find a load of new Anker accessory offers, ranging from cameras to wireless earbuds and more, as well as Sony 4K Google TVs, HP Chromebook offers, and more.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player, with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price of the year. With Android TV at the center of the experience, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TV at $1,098 ($500+ off), more

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,098 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more and matched at BuyDig. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy, this is up to $502 in savings, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a 65-inch 4K Google TV with HDR, Dolby Vision, Airplay 2, and HomeKit support alongside direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. From there, you’ll find Alexa and Google Assistant integration as well as four HDMI inputs, two USB jacks, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and built-in Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more 4K TV deals.

Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

Today, Anker is starting off a new week by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, discounting a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories, eufy smart home security offerings, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99. Marking one of the first handful of discounts, today’s offer takes 20% off the usual $130 going rate to match the second-best price to date.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage matching Amazon low at $210

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model HP Chromebook 14 Laptop 2.6 GHz/4GB/32GB (14a-na0021nr, 2021) for $209.99 shipped. Regularly up to $270 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, well under the $265 it is fetching on Walmart, and the lowest total we can find. A great work-from-home or back-to-school machine, it features a 14-inch HD 1366 x 768 micro-edge, anti-glare display with Intel Celeron N4000 processing and Intel UHD Graphics 600 power. More than 13 hours of wireless battery life is joined by 32GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, HP’s Wide Vision HD camera with dual-array microphones, and a one-year hardware warranty. It is rated 4+ stars by 1,000 Amazon customers. More details are below.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: