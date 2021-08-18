OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 rolls out for OnePlus 8/8 Pro w/ August patch, AOD screenshot feature, more

OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro most importantly with the August 2021 security patch, but with some added tweaks and features in tow.

This stable update was confirmed on the official OnePlus Forums and has quite the expansive changelog — especially for a year-old device, given the sometimes spotty support offered by the Chinese firm. Getting the August security patch is arguably the most important addition with OxygenOS 11.0.8.8, but like the Open Beta phase, you can add your personalized Bitmoji AOD to your lockscreen now too.

While the OnePlus Buds Pro are hard to come by right now, the OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 changelog also notes system tweaks to prepare for the new ANC earbuds. The dedicated OnePlus Store is also added to 2020’s flagship duo, but luckily you can uninstall this if you wish. It’s just a portal to the website and forums in one app rather than requiring to use multiple browser tabs. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update for OnePlus 8/8 Pro changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



If you have the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, you should be able to grab the OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update right now. However, it might take some time to arrive. If you’re impatient, you might want to try Oxygen Updater to grab the OTA. Just be aware that the update comes in a few flavors for specific regions — which you can see below:

OnePlus 8 IN: 11.0.8.8.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.8.8.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.8.8.IN21AA OnePlus 8 Pro IN: 11.0.8.8.IN11DA

EU: 11.0.8.8.IN11BA

NA: 11.0.8.8.IN11AA​

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: