OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with Android 11 rolls out for OnePlus 6/6T w/ YouTube playback improvements, more

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for 2018’s finest flagships, the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

This third update for the preview phase of Android 11 comes with a number of relatively important fixes for common problems faced by those running the latest OS build. Most notably, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 resolves some of the choppy playback with YouTube video content, while there are some improvements to how background processes are handled. OnePlus notes in the Forum post for this update that this should help improve the battery life of your device.

Other changes and tweaks include the resolution of some VoWiFi connection problems, plus fixing an issue where the Work-Life Balance app simply won’t work when the screen is locked. What’s probably more important is that OnePlus is still pushing ahead with these Android 11 Open Beta builds. With OxygenOS Open Beta 3 arriving, we hope that it shouldn’t be too much longer until the stable build drops soon.

System Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi

Work-Life Balance Fixed the issue that the feature doesn’t work when the screen is locked



If you already have OxygenOS Open Beta 2 running on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, then Beta 3 should arrive as an OTA notification over the coming days — if not already. As with any pre-released software, you’ll still need to proceed at your own risk and ensure that any important files on your device are backed up before installing.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: