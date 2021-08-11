OnePlus 6 and 6T get final Android 11 release after one-month beta program

Android 12 is barely a month away from release at this point, but the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are just now getting their update to Android 11. Ironically, though, that’s way ahead of the expected schedule.

Announced on its forums today, OnePlus is bringing OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 to its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T as a stable build. This comes just barely a month after the company released the first open beta for Android 11 on these phones in July. Two other beta builds have been released in the time since. When it was announced that the beta wouldn’t be released until August earlier this year, it was expected that the final build wouldn’t arrive until after Android 12’s debut.

This update brings with it the usual Android 11 goodies such as a slightly tweaked UI and home controls in the power menu, but also some updates to OnePlus features such as Game Space, the “Ambient Display,” and a dedicated shortcut for turning on/off dark mode quickly. The full changelog can be viewed below.

Changelog System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it

Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

