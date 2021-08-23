Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 outselling the Galaxy S21 and Note 20 according to pre-order data

Foldable smartphones seem to be hitting their stride with the third generation, and Samsung is reaping the rewards. New pre-order data out of Korea claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are not just the most popular foldables yet, but also Samsung’s best-selling devices in almost two years.

The Korea Herald reports that Samsung has taken pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 amounting to over 450,000 units so far. Estimates put that final number as high as 600,000 to 800,000 units. That blows away the reported performance of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, which apparently only managed to sell about 80,000 units during its pre-order period.

What’s especially interesting about these Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 numbers are how they compare to Samsung’s non-foldable smartphones. Apparently, pre-order sales of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 combined are over twice what the Galaxy S21 series saw earlier this year and 1.5 times more than the Galaxy Note 20 series in 2020. That certainly paints a promising picture for the future of foldable smartphones.

Further breaking down the data, this report claims that the two phones are most popular with younger buyers. One carrier apparently claims that age groups in their 20s and 30s made up 49% of Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders and 57% for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In an official statement, Samsung said that pre-orders for these two phones outpaced the entirety of Galaxy Z sales in 2021.

We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: