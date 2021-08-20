Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 screens are way better this year, but repair costs are still sky-high

Samsung’s foldable smartphones are all about their bigger, folding displays. With an entry cost that getting lower each year, these devices are getting more and more compelling. However, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still cost quite a bit to repair.

Samsung’s screens are way better this year

First things first, let’s talk about the quality and durability of this year’s Galaxy Z lineup. I’ve been using both the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 and can say that they’re much improved in terms of their quality compared to previous generations. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip/5G shipped with pre-installed plastic screen protectors that were problematic over time. They picked up smudges constantly, and over time the edges could even lift up and collect dust for some users.

This year, the improvements are night and day. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 use a new screen protector over the glass that’s made from a different material. Samsung claims the screen protector is considerably more durable to scratches and dents, and it will better adhere to the display, which means it (hopefully) won’t come up on its own.

More importantly, the coating on that screen protector feels more like glass. It has a better oleophobic coating that reduces smudges and oils, and the improved coating also means your finger better glides across the panel. Truly, it’s a massive improvement that Samsung deserves a lot of credit for. I can’t wait to see how it ages.





Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 repair costs over $350

That said, despite the added durability, you’ll be paying more to repair the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 if you manage to break the screens. Samsung confirmed to the Verge that out-of-warranty repairs for the Flip 3 will cost $99 to fix the outer display and $369 to fix the inner display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost $149 for the outer display and a whopping $479 for the inner folding display.

Interestingly, that cost is actually down quite a bit from the original Flip and the Fold 2. Samsung previously charged $499 and $549, respectively, for the Flip and Fold 2. For a point of comparison, the Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $289 to replace the screen out of warranty.

To get the costs down, Samsung also offers a “Care Plus” subscription for $12.99/month, free for the first year as a pre-order bonus. That brings the cost down to $249 for either device and offers up to three screen repairs per year for that one-time deductible. The subscription also extends the warranty out for an additional two years.

