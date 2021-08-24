Google bringing Smart Reply suggestions to comments in Docs

After launching in Gmail, Smart Reply has expanded to more and more Google products. Google Docs already has Smart Compose, and it’s now adding Smart Reply suggestions when commenting.
Smart Reply in Google Docs saves you time replying to comments in Docs by suggesting relevant replies.
On the web, comment boxes to the right of a document now feature Smart Reply suggestions underneath the text field. This feature is enabled by default, but can be disabled from Tools > Preferences > Show Smart Reply suggestions.
It may not present suggestions in all cases, and the comment thread must be in English. Simply click on a suggestion to use it, once you click, you can send it as-is or edit it before sending.
Earlier this month, comments in Google Slides, Sheets, and Drawing picked up Smart Compose to save time on manually typing repetitive phrases.
It starts rolling out today and will be more widely available by the middle of September. Smart Reply in Google Docs will be enabled for both enterprise Workspace customers and personal Google Accounts.
More about Google Docs:
- Google Docs and Slides pick up 60 new fonts, including JetBrains Mono, Comic Neue
- You can now quickly present Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to ongoing Meet calls
- Docs now supports positioning images behind or in front of text
- Google Docs switching to canvas-based rendering to improve performance, might impact extensions
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.