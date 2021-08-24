Google bringing Smart Reply suggestions to comments in Docs

After launching in Gmail, Smart Reply has expanded to more and more Google products. Google Docs already has Smart Compose, and it’s now adding Smart Reply suggestions when commenting.

Smart Reply in Google Docs saves you time replying to comments in Docs by suggesting relevant replies.

On the web, comment boxes to the right of a document now feature Smart Reply suggestions underneath the text field. This feature is enabled by default, but can be disabled from Tools > Preferences > Show Smart Reply suggestions.

Earlier this month, comments in Google Slides, Sheets, and Drawing picked up Smart Compose to save time on manually typing repetitive phrases.

It starts rolling out today and will be more widely available by the middle of September. Smart Reply in Google Docs will be enabled for both enterprise Workspace customers and personal Google Accounts.

