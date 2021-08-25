Android 12 Beta 4.1 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes, including for VPN & notifications

Exactly two weeks after the last release in the preview program, Android 12 Beta 4.1 is rolling out with much-needed bug fixes on Pixel phones.

Beta 4.1 addresses several complaints that impact day-to-day usage of Android 12 as more people sign-up for the preview program. One of the biggest fixes is for VPNs not connecting, while heads-up notifications work properly again. The device restart boot loop should be resolved, while volume controls will work while Casting and the Google Phone app now lets you easily grant the Nearby Devices permission.

The full release notes are below:

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long press the Phone app and tap App info , then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow . (Issue #196325588)

, then go to and select . (Issue #196325588) Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)

Android 12 Beta 4.1 (SPB4.210715.014) is rolling out now as an OTA (6.54MB on the Pixel 4a) that can be installed via the “Check for update” button in Settings. It’s also available via manual download or flashing. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

