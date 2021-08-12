Android 12 squashes bugs on path to stability, but fourth beta breaks VPNs [Updated]

The first Android 12 Beta worked out relatively well. There were no major bugs to speak of outside of one that prevented users from accessing the power menu easily. With Google Pay functional, it seems as though there were no major reasons to skip. After a second beta released caused many issues, though, you’d be justified in being wary of the third. Luckily, Android 12 Beta 4 bugs appear to be fairly scarce.

Stability seems to have largely returned

With the Beta 2 release we found that, for some reason, things had pretty much fallen apart behind the scenes. Apps were crashing left and right, installation errors were plaguing many, and there were just far more bugs than we’d seen in any previous Android 12 release.

Luckily, this doesn’t appear to be the case in Android 12 Beta 3 and the pattern has continued in Beta 4, as the update seems to be fairly stable in our testing so far. No one on the 9to5Google team, regardless of device, has reported any major issues. Everything we’ve encountered so far seems to just be minor issues that don’t impede daily usage.

Between Beta 3 and Beta 4, too, some UI errors have been patched up. In the fourth release, for example, an error that left text unreadable in dark mode in some parts of the Settings menu has been fixed.

VPNs appear to be broken

One of the only big bugs we’re seeing in Android 12 Beta 4 is that the VPN function appears to be at least partially broken. Our Damien Wilde confirmed the issue on his Pixel 5, and there are quite a lot of reports on Reddit saying that things are broken. Your results may vary, though, depending on what VPN you’re using. I was able to activate the Google One VPN without any issues, but many others aren’t working properly. The specific issue appears to be actually loading sites once the VPN has been connected.

A report on Google’s Issue Tracker has been opened regarding this bug on Android 12.

UI errors

An odd UI error we’re seeing on multiple devices is in the app drawer, where the Google Search box is rendering as a rectangle. This is, again, a minor issue, and based on our findings seems to be tied to the on-device search features Google is in the process of adding. Despite more work on that being done in Beta 4, this visual issue remains.

Some have also spotted a volume slider error on Beta 4 that removes the background for the ringer setting. This does not appear to be widespread.

Persistant missed call notifications have been fixed

An error in the last Android 12 beta release left any type of call notification stuck in your drawer with the only way to remove it being a force stop of the phone app or a reboot of the device. In Beta 4, it appears this issue has been fixed.

So far, so good

We can’t guarantee you’ll have a flawless experience on Android 12 Beta 4, but in early testing, stability seems as solid as you’d hope, and bugs are few and far in between. You should always be ready for problems when using software that isn’t technically finished, but if you’re just dying to try out the new OS, this seems like as good of a time as any to get in on the fun.

Are you having issues or noticing bugs in the Android 12 Beta on your Pixel? Drop a comment below and let us know. We’ll continue to update this article with other bugs that seem widespread as the betas drop over the coming months.

Abner Li, Damien Wilde, Kyle Bradshaw, and Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

