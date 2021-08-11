Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 4 for Pixel phones with ‘Platform Stability’

This year’s Android preview cycle sees two additional releases before wider consumer availability with the public launch. Android 12 Beta 4 is rolling out today for Pixel phones with “Platform Stability.”

After six (developer preview and beta) releases, Google is “now shifting [its] focus to polish, performance, and stability.” The Platform Stability milestone sees app-facing behaviors and non-SDK interface restrictions finalized. API Level 31 was locked ahead of schedule last month.

Developers are advised to “start final compatibility testing for apps, SDKs, and libraries” and release compatible app versions knowing that how Android 12 works will not change from now until the public launch. Play Store publishing also opens, though Google recommends testing in alpha and beta tracks first.

Platform Stability is the time to shift focus to final compatibility testing and release your updated apps to users and downstream developers. You can also build with the final APIs and refine any new code that is using the new APIs or features. You can plan your work with confidence that the platform and APIs won’t change.

Beta 4 sees the August security patch released last week for stable Pixel users.

“In the weeks ahead,” Google will release “ one more Beta,” though it will not be numbered and is just considered the “release candidate” for final testing.

Android Beta Feedback is accessed via the app drawer or Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. The Android Beta community is available on Reddit.

Android 12 Beta 4 (SPB4.210715.011) system images are available for the Pixel 3 (XL), Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5, as well as the Android Emulator. Those on Beta 4 will see an OTA update over the next few hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

Asus, Oneplus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, and ZTE devices will also see Android 12 Beta 4.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: