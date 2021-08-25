Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 successor tipped to include a major GPU upgrade

While Google may be focusing on its own designs for a flagship chipset this year, the rest of the Android world will almost surely still be turning to Qualcomm. This week, a new bit of information regarding the next Qualcomm 800-series chip, possibly the “Snapdragon 898,” is teasing a big GPU upgrade.

A Lenovo executive this week took to Weibo (via XDA) to tout the Qualcomm SM8450 and simultaneously confirmed the upcoming chip to be present in the Lenovo Legion 3 Pro. The SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC that will likely carry branding along the lines of “Snapdragon 898” or something similar. This chip is the direct successor to the Snapdragon 888.

While the post doesn’t reveal much about what the chip will bring to the table, it does detail one area that will see a bigger upgrade. Apparently, Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon chip will have a “greatly upgraded” GPU on board. GPU performance is one of the places where Qualcomm’s high-end chips really set themselves apart from lesser models, so it’ll be interesting to see just how big of a boost this new model will offer. Notably, Samsung’s Exynos chips are also set to introduce a big GPU upgrade in 2022 with an AMD partnership finally coming to fruition.

So far, we also know that the next Snapdragon flagship will adopt an even more efficient 4nm process. The chip may also move production from Samsung’s foundries to TSMC.

