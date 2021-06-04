We’re still at least a few months out from a new flagship chip from Qualcomm, but a recent leak is pointing to the company’s plans for a Snapdragon 888 replacement and a 4nm process being used to build it.

Evan Blass posted to Twitter this week an overview of the Qualcomm “SM8450,” a “next-gen premium system-on-chip” that will succeed the Snapdragon 888. The chip’s marketing name is unclear, but the standout feature here is that it moves from the 5nm process used on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 to a 4nm process.

That’s a big jump as, right now, flagship chips are using a 5nm processor. This also signals that Qualcomm is planning to move its manufacturing from Samsung to TSMC. The Taiwan-based chipmaker is reportedly ahead of schedule in bringing 4nm online with production starting in Q3 2021.

Aside from the more efficient 4nm process, this new Qualcomm chip would include an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem, Kyro 760 CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, and Spectra 680 ISP. Performance gains are unknown right now, but these are all considerable steps forward from what powers the Snapdragon 888.

"SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process." pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

More on Qualcomm:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: