Deals: TicWatch E3 sees first discount to $153, Google Nest Thermostat $199, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discount on the TicWatch E3 at $153. That’s alongside a notable price cut on the Google Nest Thermostat at $199 and these Anker Android projectors at $105 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch sees first discount

Mobvoi is currently offering its new TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $153. Typically fetching $200, it just dropped for the first time to $180 and is now down the additional $27 in order to mark a new all-time low.

As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated with Wear OS 3, its recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness-tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google Nest Thermostat drops to $199

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. Marking a return to the 2021 low for the first time in months, today’s discount delivers $50 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and matches our previous mention as well.

With summer on the way out and cooler weather on the horizon, bringing Google’s Nest thermostat into your space will help your home automatically adjust to the change in temperatures. Sporting one of the more aesthetically pleasing form factors on the market, there’s a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Save up to $105 on Anker Android protectors

Anker’s Amazon storefront is offering up to 60% off video projectors and accessories. You can score the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $200. Regularly $280, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest total we can find. This Android, pocket-sized projector is great for setting up a theater just about anywhere with direct access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. You’ll find some nice kid-friendly protection features that see the DLP bulb automatically shut off if anyone comes within 60cm, while onboard parental controls add some peace of mind to the experience when the kids are using it.

