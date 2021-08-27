Fossil says its Gen 6 Wear OS watches will be revealed on Monday

- Aug. 27th 2021 9:08 am PT

0

It’s not a secret that Fossil has new smartwatches incoming, but until this point a release date was unknown. Now, Fossil has started the countdown to a launch for the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS watches with the release date set for next week.

In an email sent to customers and captured by Droid-Life, Fossil teases that its Gen 6 watches will see a release date, or at least a reveal date, next week.

The email states that the lineup is “coming fast” and explicitly says that users should “check your email on Monday for first access to Fossil’s newest, most advanced smartwatch.” That’s accompanied by a countdown clock that should lead to sometime early on Monday morning (August 30).

Of course, we already know most of what the Fossil Gen 6 lineup will bring to the table. The new designs leaked earlier this month with the Snapdragon 4100+ being a key point of interest. There were also hints of expanded health tracking including SpO2 readings. However, these watches will not be running Wear OS 3 out of the box as Google has confirmed, instead waiting on an optional upgrade sometime in 2022.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Fossil

Fossil
Fossil Gen 6

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones