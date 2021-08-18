Fossil Gen 6 leaks with Snapdragon Wear 4100+, SpO2 sensor, tweaked charging rings

Following a tease last week before the unveil of the Galaxy Watch 4, a leak of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch lineup today reveals a rather straightforward successor.

An early retail listing found by WinFuture today shows off the devices in full with initial specs. The most important is the unsurprising use of the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, thus marking the wide use of Qualcomm’s 2020 chip.

It is 12nm with quad-core A53 processors at 1.7GHz, while an updated QCC1110 co-processor on the ‘plus’ variant allows more tasks, like sleep and heart rate tracking, to be offloaded from the main CPU.

One of the “more advanced health features” touted by Fossil looks to be a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking. This is shown on a new radial watch face that also highlights sleep tracking, heart rate zone, calories burned, step counter, and cardio fitness level.

The Fossil Gen 6 will initially be available in 42mm and 44mm styles and share many physical similarities with the generations that came before. All have three buttons and a central crown on the right edge. This also includes the same 1.28-inch display at 416 x 416 resolution and 50-meter water resistance. The RAM — previously 1GB — goes unmentioned, but there will again be 8GB of storage.

Battery life is said to last 24 hours and again be paired with battery modes that allow for extended usage by shutting down various features. Meanwhile, the back of the watch no longer features two continuous rings but rather opts for a semi-circle design. This is hopefully Fossil’s solution to the rings sometimes peeling off. We also see the modified sensor stack to allow for SpO2.

Germany pricing for the Fossil Gen 6 will range from €299-329, and today’s leak says it will be available on September 27.

Unconfirmed in today’s leak is the software story, but Wear OS 3 is not expected until the second half of 2022.

