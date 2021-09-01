Google Photos adds ‘Best of Summer 2021’ Memory collection

Google Photos is now surfacing another AI-generated album of images and videos as part of the “Best of Summer 2021” Memories collections.

We’ve seen a few similar Memory collections for various seasons including the “Best of Winter 2020” and “Best of Spring 2021,” so it makes sense for Google Photos to also produce a “Best of Summer 2021” collection in much the same way.

There isn’t any rhyme or reason to the “Best of Summer 2021” collection, save plenty of sunshine in my own case, but there are plenty of flowers and sunny days in my own Google Photos library as it stands. Good weather appears to be a catalyst, but there are plenty of flowers and greenery included too, but a recent visit to a museum is also included in my own photo-taking exploits as of late:









If you happen to have the “Best of Summer 2021” Memory collection appearing at the top of Google Photos across your devices, your own photos may vary given that globally COVID-19 restrictions are still very much in place. It has proven hard to decipher what the criteria your photos need to meet in order to get this Memory collection, or if it’s just completely random, but we’re seeing it across a number of devices thus far.

As with just about every other similar collection, Google is still heavily pushing the “Preview book” option as an upsell to get you to buy prints of your “best” photos — which probably isn’t warranted with most of my own poorly framed compositions.

That said, now might be the time to check Google Photos. If you do have the new collection, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

