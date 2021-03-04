As part of the Google Photos growing AI-generated Memories collections, a new “Best of Winter 2020” selection is rolling out within the gallery app on Android.

Although not quite a full “Year in review” type Memories collection, the new “Best of Winter 2020” surfaces some of the best shots you’ve taken and uploaded to Google Photos throughout the latter portion of last year. We’re not entirely sure what criteria is met by an image but snowy vistas and holiday-themed photos seem to be included.

Oddly, a few images from early 2021 are included in some of our own “Best of Winter 2020” collections within Google Photos. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, my own collection is fairly plain, which might be why an early-2021 snowy image has snuck in. That said, you could end up seeing any number of images when firing up the Google Photos app on your mobile device:









That’s not all though, as joining the “Best of Winter 2020” in Google Photos is the “In the woods” collection. Our team has spotted it rolling out with the focus on — you guessed it — the wilderness and wooded vistas. It might be one of those collections that you simply never see, but if you happen to have a ton of outdoor images featuring forests and wooded areas, you might get another nice surprise:







Provided you have taken images during the latter half of 2020 — and potentially early 2021 — you should now start seeing the “Best of Winter 2020” Memories collection in Google Photos. We’ve seen it widely rollout to a number of our team devices, hinting that it’s available to all users.

