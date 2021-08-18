Delightful Google ad imagines the Perseverance Mars rover using Google Photos [Video]

NASA’s Perseverance landed on Mars six months ago and has been chronicling its mission with good imagery and video. Google is marking the anniversary with a very fun ad that imagines if the Mars rover used Google Photos.

At under a minute long, “A Mars Rover Looks Back” is set to “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” by Jerry Herman. If that song is familiar, especially in the context of space, it was famously used in 2008’s WALL-E.

We see the Martian landscape and Perseverance roving across it before focusing on one of its cameras. Some artistic license is taken before we jump to the Google Photos UI. Specifically, we see the Memories carols grouped by Shadow selfies, Landscapes, Rocks, Additional Rocks, and Recent trips.

That last one includes the famous video of Perseverance descending from the sky. We see the maps feature in action, as well as search not finding “water” or “martians.” There’s a hit on “dunes,” however, and we’re introduced to the Ingenuity mini-helicopter, which gets recognized and named as part of the “People & pets” feature.

The ending tagline for this Mars rover clip is “Look back on a world of memories with Google Photos.” This is a rather great ad for the service that runs down through all capabilities in a fairly accurate manner.

The Google Photos team worked with NASA on this video as Perseverance has taken over 125,000 images in six months. Google celebrated the initial landing with virtual fireworks and an AR model.

