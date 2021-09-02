Poll: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?

We don’t yet know the official launch date for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, but for Google, a lot is riding on the upcoming flagship duo. What’s also interesting is just what specific device people are looking at picking up.

So we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the “core” device given that Google has confirmed the usage of the Tensor chip and explained some of the various differences between the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Naturally, the “Pro” model is the suped-up version that comes with some extra goodness and hardware — including a periscope zoom lens.

We already know that no Pixel 6 series handset will come with an in-the-box charger but that isn’t a differentiator between the two smartphones. To reiterate all the information that Google has officially shared about both handsets, the Pixel 6 is the smaller of the two at 6.4 inches. It will come with a lower resolution — but completely flat — FHD+ 90Hz display, and also includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and ultrawide.





Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display

Colors: Red/Sand, Blue/Green, and Gray/Black

Cameras: 50MP, Ultrawide

Battery: “All-day” Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display

Colors: Gray/Black, Sand/Yellow, and Gray/Light Gray

Cameras: 50MP, Ultrawide, 4x Telephoto

Battery: “All-day”

The Pixel 6 Pro is the out-and-out flagship here with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz marginally curved display, 50-megapixel main sensor, ultra-wide, and 4x telephoto. None of the other specifications have been shared, but there’s enough of a difference there to really get an idea of whether you’re looking at the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro as your next smartphone/upgrade.

You might even be considering one device over another simply by virtue of the colors on offer. The smaller Pixel 6 is set to come in more playful options, whereas the Pro will be “minimal” with premium finishes. Colors are a big reason to choose one device over another for many people out there — besides the size.

We want to get an idea of which device you’re looking at. Are you thinking you’ll pick up the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro? How do you feel knowing that the smaller device has a couple of hardware bumps? Or are you happy holding on to your current device at least until reviews drop? Be sure to drop your answer in the poll below and then let us know why down in the comments section below.

