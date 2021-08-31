Google’s Pixel 6 will allegedly support 23W wireless charging w/ new Pixel Stand

The Pixel 6 series is a reboot for the lineup in more ways than one, and the spec sheet we’ve learned so far certainly reflects that. Today, new details are coming out regarding the Pixel 6’s wireless charging capabilities, and specifically how much faster it will be.

Max Weinbach reports on Android Police that the Pixel 6 series will support wireless charging speeds of up to 23W.

That’s well behind the 30W and 50W we’ve seen from other brands such as OnePlus, but a pretty huge upgrade from past Pixels. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 both top out at about 10W when on a wireless charger. 23W is certainly an odd number to top out at, but it’s an appreciated upgrade nonetheless. Somewhat hilariously, it means the Pixel 6 will charge faster wirelessly than past Pixels did while wired.

Hitting that speed would be a new Pixel Stand from Google, Weinbach says. The news comes from a retail source that has “Google Pixel 23W WL Stand” in its inventory. We previously reported on this new Pixel Stand, which will have fans installed to keep the phone cool while charging. Of course, given this information is coming from a retail source, it’s worth taking it with a grain of salt. In the past, retail sources have been somewhat hit-or-miss regarding specific details such as these.

As for wired charging, one rumor currently claims that Google is looking to support charging at up to 33W, but the details are a big shaky on that one. What we do know is that Google won’t be including a charging brick in the box with both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

