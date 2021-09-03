Deals: Google Pixel 4 hits $379 alongside Nest Video Doorbell at $179 and more

All of the best Labor Day weekend deals are now up for the taking, with Google Pixel 4 leading the way at $379. That’s alongside the Google Nest Video Doorbell at $179 and Razer’s Kishi Android Controller at $55. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 drops to $379

B&H is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $379 in Just Black and Oh So Orange. Down from the $799 list price, today’s sale undercuts Amazon’s competing offer by $149 in order to match our previous mention for the all-time low, though that was on a CDMA-locked version.

Sporting a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display and backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor, you can hardly tell that this previous-generation handset isn’t a flagship in Google’s current lineup. Other notable inclusions double down on that, delivering 12 and 16MP lenses with Night Sight photography alongside 25 hours of battery life per charge. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Prep for package deliveries with Nest Video Doorbell at $179

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Video Doorbell (wired) for $179. Down from the usual $229 going rate, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, saves you $50, and matches the second-best price of the year.

Equipped with 24/7 recording, the Nest Video Doorbell stands out from its newer counterpart with a wired design and much of the same Assistant-backed smart home control. Alongside motion detection for keeping an eye on package deliveries, there’s also prerecorded quick responses and more.

Razer’s Kishi Android Game Controller now $55

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $55. Having dropped from $80, you’re looking at 32% in savings while marking the best price in several months and matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before.

Bringing a Nintendo Switch-like experience to your Android smartphone, Razer Kishi gives you an edge over relying on your handset’s touch controls. It clips onto the sides of your device in order to improve your gaming, be it in Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, or even Among Us and Genshin Impact. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an ergonomic grip design for getting your game on away from the console or PC. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Best trade-in deals

