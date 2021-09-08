Android Auto expands to more countries — here’s the full list [Update: Indonesia, Thailand]

Google’s Android Auto platform has become a standard part of many new cars, much to the benefit of users. Now, Google is expanding where Android Auto is officially available, opening the platform up to quite a few new countries across the continent of Europe and more.

Over the coming months, Android Auto will be available in a few dozen additional countries across Europe including the Scandinavian region and Eastern Europe. Previously, Android Auto was primarily only available in Western Europe. This includes Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, Belgium, and more.

Update 3/30: Announced on Twitter, Google today confirmed that Android Auto’s expansion is now rolling out to 6 new countries. Specifically, those countries include: Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden.

Update 9/8: Google has now started rolling out Android Auto support in Indonesia and Thailand, as announced previously. The two regions were added to Google’s support page at the start of September, confirming the two countries had finally launched. Over 25 of the previously announced regions are still waiting on official support at this point.

Outside of Europe, Google is also making Android Auto available in areas surrounding the Indian Ocean including Indonesia, Thailand, and nearby countries. Two more countries in Africa, Angola and Botswana, are also getting approval for Android Auto support. Google says these new countries will add support for Android Auto “over the next few months.”

The full list of Google’s biggest expansion of Android Auto to date follows.

  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Norway
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Turkey
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Albania
  • Angola
  • Armenia
  • Belarus
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Botswana
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Latvia
  • Luxembourg
  • Lithuania
  • Macedonia
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Ukraine

This doesn’t mean that new cars with Google’s platform will spring up overnight, but it does mean that carmakers can update current models and release new models with support for the platform. Further, aftermarket head units can also utilize Android Auto in these regions going forward. The same compatibility requirements apply in these new regions as others.

Over the next few months, Android Auto will be expanding to new countries, bringing your favorite apps and services from your phone onto your car display. With Android Auto, you can talk to Google to play music, send messages, get directions, and more, so you can keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. With phones running Android 10 and above, all you need to do to get started is plug your Android phone into a compatible car. For Android 9 and earlier phones, you can download the app.

