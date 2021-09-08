Software issues plague some Lenovo smart displays, Google investigating

-
Google AssistantLenovo
lenovo smart display 7

The first thought around Google Assistant smart displays is usually Google’s Nest Hub lineup, but there are some third-party options, too. Lenovo has offered a handful of smart display options for the past couple of years, but recent updates have left many with some very frustrating software issues.

A thread on Lenovo’s forums details an issue that’s affected quite a few smart display owners. An update that went out in March of this year bricked some units, an issue that’s persisted now for a few months. No fix was offered at the time beyond collecting reports, unfortunately.

The issue at hand doesn’t seem to leave the device completely inoperable but rather causes the device to randomly reboot, freeze, or not accept voice commands properly. In any case, it makes for a frustrating experience.

Now, Lenovo has circled back asking for more data from users affected, not mentioning that a fix is rolling out but rather that teams at Lenovo and Google are working on the issue. Speaking to 9to5Google, Lenovo clarified that updates are handled by Google directly on both smart displays and the smart clock, the latter of which seems to be unaffected by this problem. The company added that Google’s teams are working to replicate the issue to develop a fix. Google was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

More on Google Assistant:

Thanks Chris!

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

Lenovo

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartphones

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet gets an upgrade w/ new 13.3-inch OL...
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a 12.6-inch Android tablet w/ OLE...
Google Assistant support for MyQ garage door openers ha...
Assistant 'Quick phrases' will let you skip Hey Google
Google Assistant rolling out new trigger that starts ro...
Review: JBL Tour Pro+ are not quite the noise-canceling...
Google Assistant on KaiOS loses ability to send texts, ...
Assistant Snapshot tab disappearing from Google app for...
Show More Comments

Related

Nest Hub bug pauses all media in home when viewing camera feed

Android 12 Beta 4: Hands-on with yet more new features [Video]

[Update: Fixed in Android 12] Ongoing Android 11 issue seems to ignore game controller input

Google starts rolling out redesigned Weather app on Android [Update: Back for some]

Google Fuchsia update is rolling out widely to 1st-gen Nest Hubs

Google says it has fixed two frustrating Android Auto location issues

Some Android Auto users have been missing the weather icon for months; Google working on it

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a 12.6-inch Android tablet w/ OLED display, Snapdragon 870, ‘Project Unity’