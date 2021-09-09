Stadia loses upcoming exclusive Tchia, which will now be only on PlayStation/Epic Games

As Google inches closer to its goal of 100 games coming to Stadia in 2021, the platform is losing one title that was supposed to arrive next year. Tchia is transitioning from a Stadia exclusive to one for PlayStation and Epic Games.

Tchia is an open-world adventure game that lets players take control of animals and objects on an island and features a fully playable ukulele. It looks like a fun time, but the game’s development hit a snag behind the scenes in recent months.

A Tropical Open-World adventure. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around a beautiful archipelago in this physics-driven sandbox. Use Tchia’s Soul Jumping ability to take control of any animal or object you can find, and Jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A game inspired by New Caledonia.

When it was announced in late 2020, Tchia was revealed to be an exclusive to Steam on PC and Stadia as its console. No other platforms were announced at the time. Today, though, the developers announced during the PlayStation Showcase that the title would be coming to PlayStation 5 next year, adding on Twitter that it would also be coming to the Epic Games Store.

In a follow-up tweet, it’s revealed that Tchia’s plans of coming to Stadia “didn’t work out.” Apparently, the developers had to “quick adapt” to a PlayStation/Epic release, implying the release could have been swapped due to changes on Google’s end, perhaps related to the new Pro revenue model, but that’s only our speculation. In any case, the developers say the new release plan “enables us to keep working on the game and make it the best it can be.”

Unfortunetely our partnership with Stadia didn't work out. We had to adapt quickly and Tchia found a home on PS and EGS. This enables us to keep working on the game and make it the best it can be. — Tchia (Awaceb) (@awaceb) September 9, 2021

