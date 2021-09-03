Stadia Changelog: Madden NFL 22 gets college football, Ubisoft+ expands

The past week on Google Stadia saw the surprise debut of ARK: Survival Evolved, but elsewhere, there’s good news for college football fans in EA Madden, as well as updates going around for other titles.

New games on Google Stadia

This week two new games made their way to Google Stadia as a part of the new Pro lineup. This includes ARK: Survival Evolved, which was first announced in late 2020 and delayed ever since. Despite those delays, though, there are a lot of issues with the port so far.

Both of this week’s releases are free as a part of Stadia Pro, with the two releases bringing Stadia past 100 total Pro games since its 2019 launch. As of this week, Google has added 70 games to Stadia in the calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t officially announce any new games headed to Stadia this week, but there was some news. Darkwood, a horror game, was spotted passing through the USK, PEGI, and the ERSB, suggesting a release could be coming up soon. Further, Realm Legends, an indie title, announced that it intends to support Stadia upon release in 2024.

Finally, an eagle-eyed Redditor found that Stadia was directly mentioned on the official site for the upcoming game Hot Wheels Unleashed. The game is set to release on September 30 but has never officially announced Stadia support.

Updates

EA Madden NFL 22 prepares for college football

Early this year, EA announced that after years without it, the company would be developing a college football video game in line with its Madden NFL series. Now, we’re getting a first taste of what that might be like.

EA announced this week that Madden NFL 22 players would be able to get a feel for college football starting this week with a special mode within the current Madden release. The “Campus Legends” event will come to Madden NFL 22’s “Superstar KO” mode and pulls a select number of college football teams. The special event kicks off this week and runs through September 27. The mode supports 10 different college football teams.

Clemson University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, University of Florida, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, University of Oklahoma, University of Oregon (UO), University of Southern California, and University of Texas

Orcs Must Die 3 finally gets updated

Several weeks after it debuted on other platforms with a sizeable update attached, Orcs Must Die 3 is finally bringing that update to its original platform, Stadia. The full patch notes are available here, and the developers say that this update should have fixed some issues with languages.

For Stadia players experiencing language problems in OMD3, yesterday's update addressed the issue. The game uses your Google account language settings, so please make sure those are set to the language you want. — Orcs Must Die! (@OrcsMustDie) September 2, 2021

Wave Break teases a new update

In a post on the Stadia subreddit this week, the developers of former-exclusive Wave Break announced that a new update would be available on the game this month with the following changes:

Bug fixes and QoL updates

Adding in Team Based Game Modes for Time Attack and Deathmatch

Park Creator Update – It’s a big one (more details next week!)

New Cosmetics added into the loot pool

Stadia Pro for September 2021

Google this week launched its September 2021 games for Pro subscribers, including ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Darksiders II: Deathfinitive Edition, Wave Break, and Little Big Workshop.

Ubisoft+ expands to more regions

As of this week, Ubisoft+ is now available in every region that Google Stadia is in. This includes Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands as new regions.

Ubisoft+ is now available on Stadia in more countries! Get beta access and play our latest games now. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers v2.02 patch

Marvel’s Avengers has rolled out a new update this week. This latest patch includes two new mission chains for multiplayer sessions, “Fragment Extractors,” and a new Black Panther outfit based on T’Challa’s costume in the Marvel Studios films.

The Black Panther is here.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther's "Marvel Studios' Black Panther" Outfit features a king fighting for the throne and for his people.



Get it in the Marketplace now! pic.twitter.com/RxZDQcySAP — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 31, 2021

Hitman 3 ‘Season of Gluttony’

The latest installment in the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins series has arrived with the “Season of Gluttony” beginning this week.

This week’s biggest Stadia news

