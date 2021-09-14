Here’s a high-resolution look at the front of a silver Pixel 6 Pro

Since last month’s pre-unveil, Google has focused on showing the distinctive rear (and sides) of its next flagship phone. We now have our first high-resolution look at the front of the Pixel 6 Pro in silver.

While we did get two shots of the screen with last week’s ad, the still frames didn’t provide too much detail or an unadulterated look. The Google Store landing page for the Pixel 6 was just updated this morning — on iPhone 13 announcement day.

In addition to a new image, there’s the below tagline which might be a jab at “think different,” or at the very least quelling fears about switching operating systems/phones:

Pixel 6 phones. What if different could be better?

A very good look at the front of the Pixel 6 Pro in silver follows. We get almost the entire display, but the bottom is unfortunately cut off. Looking at the top edge, we see the speaker/earpiece grill in another confirmation that the under-display speaker is gone.

More notable is a different-colored strip at the top of the phone. It’s duller than the polished aluminum rails seen at the left and right and is possibly for an antenna. All other phones place the 5G component/cutout on the sides, so this could just be for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. Elsewhere, there’s a very good look at the curved edges of the 6.7-inch screen.

The actual screen is showing a Material You homescreen with a clock widget that’s different from what went live with Android 12 Beta 5 and themed icons.

More about Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: