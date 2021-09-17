Stadia Changelog: Free-to-play catalog gets a boost as The Falconeer gets a launch date

Google Stadia had a fun week with several new game launches and even more confirmed to be around the corner including The Falconeer, which is coming next month.

New games on Google Stadia

This week was an unexpectedly big one for Stadia launches, with four new games being released on the platform this week. One of the biggest launches was Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, which saw its Stadia port released this week. The game, oddly, isn’t available on Ubisoft+ at the moment but is available to Stadia Pro members for just $8.99. Merek’s Market and Darksiders III also hit the platform this week, and the completely free-to-play demo for “From Space,” spun off from “It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains,” was also released on Stadia.

As of this week, Google has added 77 games to Stadia in the calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

While the “From Space” demo was an unexpected but fun surprise for Stadia’s free-to-play catalog this week, a bigger boost is on its way. Super Animal Royale, which was announced a few weeks ago, passed through the ERSB this week, hinting that the release could be coming very soon.

Further, more family-focused games from the Outright Games studio were seemingly confirmed for Stadia this week. A post from the Best Buy blog confirmed 5 more games coming to Stadia. This includes firstly The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem on September 24. Next, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3ER comes out on November 5. Next in line is Blaze and the Monster Machines on October 16, then My Friend Peppa Pig on October 22. Finally, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night comes out on October 29.

As confirmed by Google directly this week, The Falconeer is coming to Stadia on October 5. The Falconeer was released on Amazon Luna for its cloud gaming debut, but it will also be released on Stadia. It’s unclear at this point if the game will be a Pro release (it’s free as a part of Amazon Luna+), but given Google’s phrasing, it appears to be a game that users will need to purchase to play.

Soar like an eagle on giant warbirds in The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, an open-world air combat game that’s arriving October 5 for purchase in the Stadia store. Dive into a spiraling saga of warring factions, unique side quests and narratives, and adrenaline-fueled mounts & powerful weapons as you take to the skies.





Updates

Farming Simulator 22 will have crossplay

Confirmed in a post this week, Farming Simulator 22 has confirmed that the game will ship with crossplay support on all platforms, including Stadia!

Crossplay is supported by Farming Simulator 22 on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. Everyone can play together! If the server host is hosting from a PC, up to 16 players are possible, including players on consoles. If using a game console to host the server, up to 6 players are possible, in total. When playing on a dedicated server hosted by Nitrado, other server providers, or even self-hosted dedicated servers, up to 16 players are possible, regardless of the players’ systems.

Ark: Survival Evolved gets private servers on Stadia… sort of

The Stadia version of Ark: Survival Evolved has some serious issues, but perhaps one of the biggest is the inability to play privately with your friends. Now, it seems there’s a sort of workaround for this as G-Portal has opened up server support for the Stadia version of the game.

The popular Ark: Survival Evolved is now also available via Google Stadia. You can easily switch between the normal PC version and the Stadia version in the corresponding server settings on our website. #gportal Here you can find the news: https://t.co/z6kg6gdaox pic.twitter.com/K0OxnhOghI — G-PORTAL.COM » English 🇺🇸 (@gportalint) September 9, 2021

Does Stadia have a VR future?

It’s probably a stretch, but RoadToVR spotted some job listings that seem to hint VR could be a part of Stadia’s future. There’s no concrete evidence, but there are definitely a surprising number of mentions of VR in the various listings.

Wave Break’s next update is incoming

A major update for Wave Break was released this week on Steam, but the update should be coming to Stadia pretty soon. The developers mentioned on Twitter that the update should arrive on Stadia “this week.” It comes just as Wave Break was added to Stadia Pro.

The Major Update is live! 🔥

Make sure you restart your Steam clients! -18 new cosmetic items! 🎽

-All new "Signal Tools" for Park Creator! 🤓

-Teams added to Time AttackDeathmatch! 🔫 More information on everything in the Steam Community post:https://t.co/WZWAaYHuRV — 🌊WAVE BREAK🔫🐻 (@WaveBreakGame) September 15, 2021

Power Rangers Season 4 trailer

The next season of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is coming next week.

Get your first look at Season 4 content for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, the popular fighting game starring everyone’s favorite mighty morphin’ heroes. See new characters Adam Park, Poisandra, and Rita Repulsa in action ahead of Season 4’s kickoff starting on September 21.

More of this week’s Stadia news

