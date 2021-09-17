Stadia for Android TV bug freezes controls when you pause a game, Google is aware

- Sep. 17th 2021 8:54 am PT

0

Google Stadia makes it pretty easy to stream games on your TV, thanks to its new Android TV app, but some users are reporting a pretty frustrating issue. For some reason, the Stadia app for Android TV is leaving controls temporarily broken if a game is paused for too long.

As reported on Reddit and Stadia’s community forums, this Stadia for Android TV bug sees the controls to a game freeze if the user pauses the game, especially if the game is left paused for more than a moment or so. When the bug occurs, most controls will be left inoperable including directional controls and ABXY buttons. This appears to only happen with the Stadia Controller, not Bluetooth controllers.

The issue seems to have started earlier this week and has been confirmed by several users this week. It’s been reported primarily on Chromecast with Google TV, but other Android TV hardware seems to have the same issue which points to it being an app problem rather than hardware. As far as we’re aware, this issue is not affecting Chromecast Ultra users. We have experienced the bug in our testing this week.

Google has confirmed this is a known issue that is being investigated, but there’s currently no timeline on when a permanent fix might roll out.

Thankfully, there is a pretty simple workaround in the meantime. If you encounter this bug, pressing the “Stadia” button on the center of the controller seems to “wake” it, bringing controls back to their normal state.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones