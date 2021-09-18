Cadillac Lyriq EV features Android Automotive with wide landscape touchscreen

Back in 2019, General Motors announced that it would adopt Google’s car operating system on Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles. Android Automotive can now be found on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq with a landscape UI.

Pre-orders for the Cadillac Lyriq “Debut Edition” electric vehicle opened this afternoon and sold out in 19 minutes. The crossover features a 100.4 kWh battery with an estimated range of over 300 miles though the EPA has yet to provide its number.

Inside, you’ll find a 33-inch LED display that covers both the dashboard and head unit. It “curves toward the driver in a single continuous screen,” with the right half featuring a 5×2 grid of icons with at least three screens.

The most relevant functions are Google Assistant and the Play Store with non-themed icons, while you can alternately launch Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A non-centered dock of sorts provides key controls, including music and Google Maps, while the bottom-right corner has the time and temperature. When Assistant is activated, a gray bar spans the bottom of the screen.

It’s not too surprising that Cadillac opted for a landscape display on the Lyriq. As such, the Google Maps experience will be pretty similar to standard Android Auto. This matches the GMC Hummer EV, but it’s definitely less skinned (and electronic/Tron). It differs from European brands, like Polestar/Volvo and Renault, that are using portrait screens and going for more of a standard tablet experience.

The first deliveries of the Cadillac Lyriq with Android Automotive will begin in Q2 of 2022.

More about Android Automotive:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: