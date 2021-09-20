Google Meet for web gets automatic brightness boost when you’re underexposed

Recent updates to Google’s main video conferencing service have made it easier to set visual effects and detect echos. Google Meet is now bringing brightness adjustments to the web client following the introduction of a low-light mode on mobile last year.

Having too much light behind you — such as a window on a sunny day — can also be challenging for many cameras. Google Meet on the web now automatically detects when a user appears underexposed and enhances the brightness to improve their visibility.

Google Meet users that are underexposed will see a prompt to enable and improve visibility. However, this feature requires version 90+ of Chrome/OS or Microsoft Edge, as well as hardware acceleration enabled and WebGL. Meanwhile, automatic recommendation requires a device with two or more cores and hyper-threading:

Enabling light adjustment may slow down your device. You may want to turn this feature off to allow other apps to run faster on your computer.

You can control “Adjust video lighting” from More > Settings > Video. This capability starts rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks for:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

