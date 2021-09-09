Google Meet adds visual effects panel to set background blur, images on the web

Google Meet video backgrounds

Video effects are useful for both personal and work calls. Google Meet is now making it easier to set visual effects on the web with a new settings panel.

An “Apply visual effects” button appears in the three dot overflow menu next to Google Meet’s end call button. This opens a side panel with a preview feed that starts by showing the two blur intensities. Next is a grid of various static, custom, and animated backgrounds.

Before a call, you can also preview these options in the self-check green room, which looks to also be getting a small modernization. There are tabs for “Audio and video” details followed by the new “Effects” section and “Preview.” 

The Google Meet visual effects panel starts rolling out today and will be fully available over the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

