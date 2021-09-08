Google Meet ‘Series One’ adds 27″ & 65″ AIO touchscreens w/ whiteboard stylus, USB-C monitor mode

-
Google Series One

Back in September, Google announced a more integrated video conferencing kit created in partnership with Lenovo. The latest in the “Series One” Google Meet hardware family are all-in-one touchscreens that are essentially Jamboards with better cameras and two sizes.

Series One Desk 27

Google’s Series One Desk 27 is targeted at “small shared spaces or your desktop, either in the office or at home.” You get a 27-inch touchscreen that shows your upcoming meetings in a feed at the right, while the other side lets you quickly start a new conversation, enter a meeting code, call a phone, or whiteboard. 

It runs Google Jamboard for collaborative sketching, while a stylus magnetically attaches to the front. The writing instrument is thicker than the first-generation Apple Pencil with a black tip and Google Meet logo.

That’s surrounded by speaker grills with Google touting “high-fidelity audio” and “high-definition video.” There’s TrueVoice multi-channel noise cancellation, voice amplification, auto-framing, and “Hey Google” control. It can be mounted to the wall or there’s a stand. 

Series One Board 65 

Meanwhile, the Series One Board 65 is a larger version with 4K panel and two pens. Besides wall mounting, there’s a rolling stand and camera attachment at the top. Hardware controls on the back let you adjust volume, turn on/off, and switch input (including to HDMI). 

Google says the software is optimized for Meet, but a USB-C connection allows you to connect to a laptop and use other conferencing apps. In this mode, it essentially acts as a regular monitor. For all intents and purposes, this unit is a modern Jamboard, with the original announced in 2016.

Google worked with Avocor on the Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 with pre-orders handled through the interactive display partner.

Another third-party piece of Google Meet hardware announced today is the Rayz Rally Pro speaker dock. Made by Appcessori, plugging in automatically launches Google Meet. You get some physical controls, USB-C port, and a fabric-covered body.

