Deals: HP Chromebase AiO all-time low, Fitbit Luxe $85, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker $55, more

Alongside ongoing offers on OnePlus 9 Pro and Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet, we are back with another fresh batch of Android-friendly deals. Today’s headliner is the HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen sitting alongside new all-time lows on both the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker band and JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with an integrated carabiner. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen hits new all-time low

Office Depot is currently offering the HP Chromebase AiO for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $580, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings while beating our previous mention by $50 in order to mark a new all-time low. Having just launched last month, the new HP Chromebase arrives to give Chrome OS a desktop design. The all-in-one design arrives with a 21.5-inch 1080p display that mounts to a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage has some additional details and head below for more.

Another all-time low hits the Fitbit Luxe at $85 (Reg. $150)

QVC is currently offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.96 shipped. New customers can drop an additional $15 off the sale price by appling code NEW at checkout, bringing the total down to $84.96. With a normal $150 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time that’s $30 or more under our previous mention and still one of the very first discounts across the board. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker drops to $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $54.99 shipped. This speaker carries an $80 list price direct from JBL, typically sells for $70 at Amazon, and is now $5 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re in the market for a high-quality and compact Bluetooth speaker solution today’s deal might very well be it. Alongside IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection from the elements, this speaker features a large, built-in carabiner so you can attach it to just about anything as well as a up to 10 hours of wireless playback per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it simple and light [Video]

Comica VDLive10 mic kit review: Take live mobile video to the next level [Video]

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: