Android 11 October security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Android 12 is not launching today. As such, we only have the October security patch with another Android 11 update for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a.

There are 10 issues resolved in the October security patch dated 2021-10-01 and 23 for 2021-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 20 security fixes and no functional updates.

Besides seeing a separate regional build for Japanese carriers (Softbank, KDDI, and Rakuten), the Pixel 5a is running a different version of Android 11 compared to every other Google phone.

