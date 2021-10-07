Deals: Hisense 4K Android TV $160 off, Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch $148, more

All of the best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a new lineup of Hisense 4K Android TV at up to $160 off. That’s on top of this Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $148 and a Philips Hue sale from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $160 on new Hisense 4K Android TV

Amazon is now discounting the new Hisense A6G Android TV lineup headlined by the 65-inch model at $510. Down from $600, you’re looking at the very first discount to date and a $90 discount off the recent release.

Across the lineup of new Hisense A6G releases, you’re looking at an Android TV-powered experience that pairs with 4K visuals and access to all of the popular streaming services and onboard Google Assistant. The 65-inch model in particular delivers full array dimming alongside a low-latency gaming mode, HDR, and four HDMI ports.

Fossil’s popular Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch now $148

Amazon now offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $148. Normally fetching $295, you’re looking at the lowest price of the year, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $29 and marking the second-best discount to date.

While not the new Gen 6 model, Fossil’s now previous-generation wearable still arrives powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. On top of 24-hour battery life, you’re looking at a stainless steel design that packs in heart-rate monitoring and tons of other fitness tracking features. Then be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight.

Philips Hue certified refurb sale goes live from $15

Woot is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights, accessories, and more in certified refurbished condition. Pricing throughout the sale starts at $15, but our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $280. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year, with today’s offer saving you $60 while matching our previous mention for the 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

