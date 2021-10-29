Never let a power outage get you down with up to 20% off BLUETTI mobile power grids, more

This halloween, BLUETTI is offering up to 20% off across a selection of its portable power stations. There’s a wide range of the company’s products on sale, including the AC300 and B300 off-grid power systems, EB55 portable battery, and the AC200 MAX alongside the B230. So, if you’re ready to power your outdoor decorations this holiday season without even having to use an extension cord, keep reading to find out all the ways you can save.

Use BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 mobile power grid to run your home when the lights go out

Are you looking for a way to run your entire home in the event of a power outage? If so, BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 mobile grid is a fantastic way to do just that. The modular batteries have the ability to deliver a total of 12,288Wh of power for use at night, and it’s capable of taking up to 2,400W of solar input to keep things going during the day.

The AC300 uses “top of the range” LFP cells that have up to 3,500 life cycles available overall. This means that if you were to put the unit through one cycle per day, it would last 10 years before it would be time to replace anything. Honestly though, it would be hard to put it through a full cycle every single day for 10 years in a residential setup.

BLUETTI AC300 Halloween Bundle Sale:

BLUETTI’s EB55 is perfect for smaller setups thanks to an ultra-portable design

If a full-blown mobile power grid is overkill for you, the BLUETTI EB55 is a great alternative. Made to be “perfect for camping,” the EB55 offers a 537Wh capacity, making it a great choice for camping or other outdoor outings all things considered. It can be charged and discharged up to 2,500 times before reaching its 80% capacity mark, meaning it’ll last for years before it’s time to replace. Plus, you can send up to 200W of solar input and 200W of AC power at the same time, meaning it only takes two hours to reach 100W.

Pick up the BLUETTI EB55 Portable Battery at $449 during its Halloween sale, its lowest price yet

The AC200 MAX and B230 setup keep your gear powered year around

While not as high-end as the AC300 we talk about above, BLUETTI’s AC200 MAX has a capacity of 2048Wh out of the box. Plus, you’ll have the ability to be expanded if needed, making AC200 MAX a great choice for all. Similar to the larger battery above, it can be cycled 3,500+ times before reaching its 80% capacity and can even be connected to both B230 and B300 modules, boosting up to 8192Wh at its max. When it comes to power input, you’ll find up to 900W of solar and 500W of AC at the same time, fully charging the battery within 2.5 hours.

BLUETTI’s AC200 bundles will be available starting at $1,899 throughout the Halloween sale

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: