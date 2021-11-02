Android 12 users can restore power menu home controls with Tasker and Alexa [Video]

Google introduced a neat and useful concept to Android 11 with a power menu that integrated smart home controls from Google Assistant and cards from Google Pay. However, that functionality was stripped entirely from Android 12, much to the chagrin of fans. Thankfully, Tasker adds a way to bring power menu controls back to Android 12, though with a slight catch.

Tasker founder João Dias took to YouTube to demonstrate a method of bringing smart home controls back to the power menu in Android 12.

The method requires that you install both Tasker and AutoVoice on your smartphone and import a pre-made project available for download here. Once downloaded, the method works by triggering a floating row of buttons whenever the power menu appears on your screen. This means the functionality works even when your phone is locked.

The main catch with this functionality is that, instead of using products linked to Google Assistant through the Home app, it works with Alexa instead. This is likely due to the more open APIs of Alexa, but it shouldn’t be too much of a hindrance. Generally speaking, most products that work with Google Assistant also support Amazon Alexa.

