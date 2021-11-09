Google Store Black Friday 2021: $50 off Pixel 5a, Chromecast with Google TV for $40, more

Like in previous years, Made by Google is providing a “sneak peek” of holiday deals. The Google Store’s 2021 Black Friday sale will start a week before Thanksgiving, and the highlight is $50 off the Pixel 5a with 5G.

Google’s affordable phone for 2021-22, which is exclusive to the Google Store and Fi in the US, goes from $449 to $399. Next is the $10 off the Chromecast with Google TV. At $39.99, the streaming dongle sees its first discount.

Other US deals that will be available from November 18 include:

$30 off Nest Cam (battery): $149.99

$50 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $129.99

$50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99

$50 off Nest Cam with floodlight (wired): $229.99

$30 off Nest Audio: $59.99

$90 off Nest Wifi router and point: $179

$30 off Nest Thermostat: $99.99

What’s discounted differs on a country-by-country basis. There’s of course no Pixel 5a in the UK, but those across the pond can expect savings on Pixel Buds A-Series, Google Wifi 3-pack, the regular Chromecast, and Nest Mini. Germany will have offers on the Nest Doorbell (wired)/Hello and Protect. Other regional sneak peeks are not yet live.

Google today did not provide any other specifics with the preview listed directly on the Store’s homepage. Past years saw deals come in two stages: A few days before Thanksgiving and then day of at 7 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is starting Black Friday remarkably early for 2021 as the global supply chain is facing big challenges. The big question is whether the Pixel 6 will be significantly discounted, but we’re leaning toward that not happening.

Updating…

