Google Store opens waitlist if your desired Pixel 6 model is out of stock

- Oct. 20th 2021 11:54 am PT

Following yesterday’s ordering difficulties, the Google Store has remained in operation for prospective Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buyers. However, if your desired Pixel 6 model is not available, a waitlist is now available.

In the US, availability seemingly fluctuates by the reload, so continually refreshing might work – though it’s unclear what the shipping date impact is. That said, if a variant is really unavailable, “Out of stock – continue to waitlist” will appear underneath the “Select” button. Yesterday, the Google Store would just gray out the button if the option was out of stock, and your only option was manually checking the configuration.

You are walked through trade-in options before arriving at the “Join waitlist” confirmation for the Pixel 6. This feature has existed over the years, though it’s usually reserved for products launching further in the future or more high-profile products.

Google Pixel 6 waitlist
Status in other parts of the world is as follows (as of Wednesday, noon PT):

  • Canada: All Pixel 6 Pro models entirely out of stock  
  • UK: N/a
  • Ireland: All Pixel 6 Pro models out of stock 
  • Australia: Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black and Sorta Sunny out of stock 
  • France: Pixel 6 Pro out of stock 
  • Germany: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny out of stock 
  • Japan: N/a
  • Taiwan: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White out of stock  

